Tragedy in Ahmedabad: A Global Condolence Effort
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated with British, Canadian, and Portuguese counterparts following an Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The crash claimed 265 lives, including 169 Indians and several foreigners. Jaishankar expressed condolences and offered support amid the tragedy, which occurred as he was on an official visit in Europe.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced his communication with the British Foreign Secretary, as well as his Canadian and Portuguese counterparts, regarding an Air India crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The tragic incident, involving a 241-person flight, resulted in 265 casualties, including individuals on the ground. Only one person survived and is receiving treatment.
The crash stands as India's most devastating air disaster in recent times, sparking global condolences and support organized by Jaishankar during his official European visit.
