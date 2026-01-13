Left Menu

Uttarayan Rooftops: Kite Flying and Cultural Festivities in Historic Ahmedabad

As Uttarayan transforms old Ahmedabad's rooftops into high-priced viewing galleries, the city's heritage shines. These terraces, rented for thousands, offer a unique cultural experience for locals and tourists. Despite fewer NRI visitors this year, the tradition sustains a booming local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:33 IST

  • Country:
  • India

From the narrow bylanes of old Ahmedabad, private terraces are becoming premium viewing spots for kite enthusiasts celebrating this year's Uttarayan. With rental fees reaching up to Rs 80,000, rooftop owners are capitalizing on the festival's vibrant spirit while preserving the city's rich cultural heritage.

These traditional 'pols' in Khadia, Raipur, Sarangpur, and Astodia are attracting affluent families willing to pay for an authentic experience. Ajay Modi, a travel agent handling these rentals, notes the same enthusiasm among 'Amdavadis' residing in posh apartments, drawn to the festive warmth and nostalgia of the old city.

Despite a decrease in Non-Resident Indian visitors due to strict US policies, the heritage festivity continues to boost local businesses, offering a tapestry of culinary delights and traditional entertainment. Uttarayan remains a cherished time, weaving together historical essence and economic vitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

