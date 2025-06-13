Left Menu

Delhi Under Darkness: AAP Criticizes BJP's Governance

The AAP has accused the BJP-led Delhi government of mismanagement, citing fee hikes, demolitions, and power issues. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the current administration for failing citizens, highlighting fee increases, slum clearances, and energy cost hikes. The BJP has yet to respond to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:16 IST
Delhi Under Darkness: AAP Criticizes BJP's Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government, alleging misgovernance characterized by school fee hikes, slum demolitions, increased electricity tariffs, and prolonged power shortages.

No immediate response was provided by the Delhi government or the BJP to address these claims. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the administration, claiming it had 'failed' every segment of society within just four months of taking office. He noted significant grievances, including private school fee hikes, slum demolitions, and a 10.5% increase in the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) in electricity bills amid a severe summer heatwave.

Bharadwaj further questioned the BJP's commitment to eliminating pension charges from power bills, a promise made prior to elections. He cited instances of long power outages, particularly in areas such as Chhatarpur and Greater Kailash, bringing back the necessity for inverters in households that had gone without them for years.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025