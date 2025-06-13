Delhi Under Darkness: AAP Criticizes BJP's Governance

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government, alleging misgovernance characterized by school fee hikes, slum demolitions, increased electricity tariffs, and prolonged power shortages.

No immediate response was provided by the Delhi government or the BJP to address these claims. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the administration, claiming it had 'failed' every segment of society within just four months of taking office. He noted significant grievances, including private school fee hikes, slum demolitions, and a 10.5% increase in the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) in electricity bills amid a severe summer heatwave.

Bharadwaj further questioned the BJP's commitment to eliminating pension charges from power bills, a promise made prior to elections. He cited instances of long power outages, particularly in areas such as Chhatarpur and Greater Kailash, bringing back the necessity for inverters in households that had gone without them for years.