BJP Accuses Congress of Betraying OBCs with Caste Count Manipulation
The BJP criticized the Congress for allegedly deceiving the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) after the Congress-led Karnataka government scrapped an earlier caste survey in favor of a new enumeration. Union minister Bhupender Yadav accused Congress of using social justice rhetoric for electoral gains and questioned their commitment to the OBC cause.
The BJP has slammed the Congress for allegedly betraying the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), following the Karnataka government's move to scrap an earlier caste survey in favor of a new one. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav criticized Congress for using social justice as a façade for electoral maneuvers.
In a sharp attack, Yadav highlighted the waste of over Rs 165 crore of public funds on the previous survey and accused Congress of engaging in political gimmicks. He questioned the real commitment of Congress to the OBCs, pointing out contradictions in their stance as they pushed for a fresh enumeration.
Yadav also called out Congress for its historical neglect of OBC interests, recalling the party's opposition to the Mandal Commission recommendations and the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report. He vowed BJP's dedication to socio-economic empowerment for the backward classes with their initiatives and constitutional status for the National Commission for Backward Classes.
