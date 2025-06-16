Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Reforms: Merit-Based Government Jobs and Massive Development Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revamped the state's government job recruitment, ending previous controversial practices. He also initiated development projects worth Rs 1,184 crore and announced financial aid for farmer families. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed 60,244 new recruits to the state's police force in a bid to enhance law enforcement.

UP CM Yogi Adityananth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move reminiscent of administrative reform, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a complete overhaul of the state's government job recruitment process, following allegations of malpractice under the previous administration. According to Adityanath, the recruitment process had been plagued by nepotism and corruption, a state of affairs he pledged to rectify.

Addressing the public in Ambedkar Nagar, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for 194 development projects valued at Rs 1,184 crore. As part of his commitment to agricultural welfare, Adityanath announced that Rs 500 crore would be distributed among 11,690 farmer families through the 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana'. Eligible families will receive Rs 5 lakh each to mitigate disaster-related losses, directly deposited into their bank accounts.

On a related note, Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked a milestone in law enforcement by distributing appointment letters to 60,244 new Civil Police Constables. The recruitment not only strengthens the Uttar Pradesh Police but also symbolizes a return to stability and lawfulness under Adityanath's leadership. The recruitment exams, spanning late August, were conducted across 67 districts, aiming to bolster the nation's largest police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

