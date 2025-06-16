BJP's Timeless Ideals: A Symphony of Service and Nationalism

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated the enduring strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing public trust and party workers' dedication as its pillars. At a training camp in Pachmarhi, attended by significant political figures, Singh emphasized the BJP's commitment to cultural nationalism and uplifting the poor.

Highlighting the party's ideology of service over power, Singh reflected on the teachings of past leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Deendayal Upadhyay. He noted that the BJP's principles have led to its global recognition and stressed the importance of integrating these ideals into current challenges without diluting them.

Singh called for responsible governance and urged party representatives to focus on nation-building. He praised India's progress towards self-reliance, especially in defense, and lauded the historical resolve against colonial remnants. Leaders at the camp underscored the BJP's foundation on Ekatma Manavvad and Antyodaya philosophies.

