Diverging Voices: G7's Struggle for Consensus Amid Global Crises
G7 leaders grappled with unity during a summit in Canada, spotlighting divergent approaches to addressing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump's support for Russia strained relations, while European leaders sought firmer sanctions against Moscow. Discussions centered on cementing a global stance amidst rising regional conflicts.
The G7 summit in Canada's Kananaskis was marked by a stark divide in approaches to international crises. As the leaders gathered to tackle the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump diverged from the collective stance, voicing support for Russia's reintegration into the group.
Trump's backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin posed an early challenge, potentially undermining European efforts to rally support for tougher sanctions on Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's planned discussions on arms purchases and sanctions faced uncertainty amid these conflicting interests.
The summit's agenda was further complicated by the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. European leaders hoped to press Trump on the importance of de-escalation, despite the U.S.'s reluctance to sign a related draft statement. The gathering underscored the continuing struggle to maintain unity in the face of global tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G7
- Trump
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Middle East
- sanctions
- Zelenskiy
- Putin
- Israel Conflict
- Iran
ALSO READ
Iran Awaits U.S. Shift on Sanctions for Nuclear Deal
Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiation Standoff: Sanctions Remain a Key Issue
Turkey to take steps to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy meeting, Erdogan says
UPDATE 1-Panama removes over 650 ships from registry amid sanctions, stricter rules
Adani says it doesn't handle Iranian cargo, unaware of any US probe into Iran sanctions violations