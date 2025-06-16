Diverging Voices: G7's Struggle for Consensus Amid Global Crises

The G7 summit in Canada's Kananaskis was marked by a stark divide in approaches to international crises. As the leaders gathered to tackle the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump diverged from the collective stance, voicing support for Russia's reintegration into the group.

Trump's backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin posed an early challenge, potentially undermining European efforts to rally support for tougher sanctions on Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's planned discussions on arms purchases and sanctions faced uncertainty amid these conflicting interests.

The summit's agenda was further complicated by the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. European leaders hoped to press Trump on the importance of de-escalation, despite the U.S.'s reluctance to sign a related draft statement. The gathering underscored the continuing struggle to maintain unity in the face of global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)