Justice Department Seeks to End Lawsuit on Naval Academy's Race-Conscious Admissions Policy

The U.S. Justice Department has moved to dismiss a lawsuit that questioned the race-conscious admissions policies previously applied by the U.S. Naval Academy. This development follows the academy's decision to alter its admissions process under former President Donald Trump's administration.

In March, the Naval Academy, located in Annapolis, Maryland, announced its cessation of considering race or ethnicity for admissions. This change came after directives from Trump and then-Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as confirmed by a joint statement from the Justice Department and an anti-affirmative action group.

The Democratic administration under President Joe Biden has supported affirmative action, defending the U.S. military academies' exemptions from a Supreme Court ruling opposing race-based admissions. Historically, the Naval Academy employed such policies to enhance minority enrollment, though conservatives argue these practices may disadvantage white applicants.