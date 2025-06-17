China's Civil Servants Face Dining Restrictions Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Following a series of deaths linked to excessive drinking at official banquets, Chinese civil servants now face new dining restrictions. The measures, part of Beijing's latest anti-corruption drive, prohibit dining in groups larger than three and aim to curb lavish spending, as President Xi Jinping tightens Party discipline.

Implemented after three high-profile cases of cadre deaths, the revised austerity regulations apply to Communist Party members and public sector workers. New guidelines discourage forming small cliques and treating subordinates to meals, with violation complaints rapidly surfacing online amid concerns of overreach into personal lives.

Despite the backlash, some officials appreciate the rules limiting peer pressure for banquet drinking. The drive aligns with previous anti-corruption efforts, as the number of cadres punished for violating thrift regulations has surged. The austerity push signifies Xi's long-term commitment to a clean government, posing challenges for increasing consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)