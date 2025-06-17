Left Menu

China's Civil Servants Face Dining Restrictions Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

In a move to combat corruption, Chinese civil servants have been restricted from dining in groups of more than three. This follows deaths linked to excessive drinking at official banquets. The updated austerity measures aim to reduce lavish spending and enhance Party discipline while facing criticism for overreaching.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following a series of deaths linked to excessive drinking at official banquets, Chinese civil servants now face new dining restrictions. The measures, part of Beijing's latest anti-corruption drive, prohibit dining in groups larger than three and aim to curb lavish spending, as President Xi Jinping tightens Party discipline.

Implemented after three high-profile cases of cadre deaths, the revised austerity regulations apply to Communist Party members and public sector workers. New guidelines discourage forming small cliques and treating subordinates to meals, with violation complaints rapidly surfacing online amid concerns of overreach into personal lives.

Despite the backlash, some officials appreciate the rules limiting peer pressure for banquet drinking. The drive aligns with previous anti-corruption efforts, as the number of cadres punished for violating thrift regulations has surged. The austerity push signifies Xi's long-term commitment to a clean government, posing challenges for increasing consumption.

