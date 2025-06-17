Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel and Iran Edge Toward Full-Scale Conflict Amid Nuclear Tensions

Amid the raging Israel-Iran air war, U.S. President Donald Trump seeks a decisive solution to Iran's nuclear problem. Attending the G7 summit, Trump hinted at sending senior officials for potential direct talks with Iran. Meanwhile, heightened military actions have resulted in numerous casualties, impacting global oil markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:08 IST
In the midst of intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump emphasized a need for a definitive resolution to the nuclear threat posed by Iran. As tensions rose, media reports highlighted U.S. consideration of sending senior officials for direct discussions with Tehran.

Following the Group of Seven summit, discussions centered on the dire conflict, with a call for de-escalation amidst escalating military actions. Trump's expedited departure from the summit was met with speculation; however, he denied that it was related to ceasefire negotiations.

International concern grows as the conflict impacts oil markets and civilians suffer in the crossfire. Both nations continue with military operations, each asserting defensive postures. The global community watches closely, amid appeals for restraint and diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

