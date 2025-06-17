Owaisi Calls for Urgent Evacuation of Indians Stranded in Iraq

Asaduddin Owaisi, an AIMIM Member of Parliament, has called on the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene in the situation where approximately 120 Indians remain stranded in Iraq amid the unfolding conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Indians, primarily Shia Muslims on a pilgrimage, have found themselves unable to return to India due to the suspension of flights from Iraq, a neighboring country to Iran, as reported by sources.

During a Parliamentary committee meeting on external affairs, Owaisi urged ministry officials to appeal to the Kuwait embassy in Iraq for e-visas, enabling the trapped pilgrims to travel to Kuwait and fly back to India from there.

(With inputs from agencies.)