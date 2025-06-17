Left Menu

Owaisi Calls for Urgent Evacuation of Indians Stranded in Iraq

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the evacuation of 120 Indians stranded in Iraq due to hostilities between Israel and Iran. These pilgrims, mainly Shia Muslims, are stuck because of flight disruptions. Owaisi requested e-visas from the Kuwait embassy for their return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:20 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi, an AIMIM Member of Parliament, has called on the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene in the situation where approximately 120 Indians remain stranded in Iraq amid the unfolding conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Indians, primarily Shia Muslims on a pilgrimage, have found themselves unable to return to India due to the suspension of flights from Iraq, a neighboring country to Iran, as reported by sources.

During a Parliamentary committee meeting on external affairs, Owaisi urged ministry officials to appeal to the Kuwait embassy in Iraq for e-visas, enabling the trapped pilgrims to travel to Kuwait and fly back to India from there.

