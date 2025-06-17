Left Menu

Slovak Constitution Change Spurs Debate on National Identity and EU Accord

Slovakia's government plans to amend its constitution, giving national law precedence over EU legislation on issues of national identity. The ruling party faces opposition, lacking a parliamentary majority to pass the amendment. Critics argue it threatens Slovakia's EU treaty commitments and rights protections, aligning with Prime Minister Fico's illiberal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:15 IST
Slovak Constitution Change Spurs Debate on National Identity and EU Accord
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia's lawmakers are set to delay a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would prioritize national law over European Union legislation concerning issues of national identity. The ruling party's parliamentary chief announced the postponement, reflecting the government's struggle to secure the necessary three-fifths majority for the proposal.

Critics, including legal experts, warn that this move by the leftist-nationalist government might endanger Slovakia's compliance with EU laws and treaties. EU regulations generally have precedence over national laws when conflicts arise. The proposed amendment has raised concerns about diluting this legal hierarchy.

The amendment addresses cultural-ethical subjects including family life and public morality, specifying recognition of genders as male and female, and enforcing constitution-aligned school curricula. Prime Minister Robert Fico, with a narrow parliamentary majority, introduced these changes to curb progressive influences, reflecting his increasing pivot towards illiberalism and pro-Russian stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025