Slovak Constitution Change Spurs Debate on National Identity and EU Accord

Slovakia's lawmakers are set to delay a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would prioritize national law over European Union legislation concerning issues of national identity. The ruling party's parliamentary chief announced the postponement, reflecting the government's struggle to secure the necessary three-fifths majority for the proposal.

Critics, including legal experts, warn that this move by the leftist-nationalist government might endanger Slovakia's compliance with EU laws and treaties. EU regulations generally have precedence over national laws when conflicts arise. The proposed amendment has raised concerns about diluting this legal hierarchy.

The amendment addresses cultural-ethical subjects including family life and public morality, specifying recognition of genders as male and female, and enforcing constitution-aligned school curricula. Prime Minister Robert Fico, with a narrow parliamentary majority, introduced these changes to curb progressive influences, reflecting his increasing pivot towards illiberalism and pro-Russian stances.

