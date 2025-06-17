Modi Holds Key Meetings on G7 Summit Sidelines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial meetings with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Obrador during the G7 Summit. Modi highlighted the significance of addressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South in these discussions. This marks Modi's first visit to Canada in ten years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Obrador on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The meetings underscore India's role in addressing critical global challenges.
Modi, who is attending the G7 Summit, held a pull-aside with Lee Jae-myung, reflecting the strengthening ties between India and South Korea. Discussions focused on collaborative efforts to tackle worldwide issues.
The Indian Prime Minister also met with the Mexican president, signaling a continued commitment to international diplomacy. Modi has expressed intentions to discuss significant global issues and the Global South's priorities on this visit, marking his first trip to Canada in a decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
