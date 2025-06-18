Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel Intensify Pressure on Iran

President Donald Trump calls for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' amid escalating conflicts. Israeli Defense Minister warns Iran's Supreme Leader could face consequences similar to Saddam Hussein. U.S. weighs increased involvement, deploying more military assets as Iran's regional influence appears to weaken. Global oil markets react to heightened tensions.

Updated: 18-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:03 IST
President Donald Trump on Tuesday set a stern tone by calling for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' and cautioned that U.S. patience is dwindling, even as Israel's defensive operations entered their fifth day. Amid rising tension, he stopped short of any immediate plans to target Iran's leadership.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz drew a parallel to Iraq's Saddam Hussein, suggesting serious repercussions for Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid ongoing air conflicts. Iran's continued missile launches towards Israel prompted air raid alerts in major cities, exacerbating regional instability.

The Pentagon has opted to strengthen its presence in the Middle East. As tensions escalate, global oil markets brace for possible supply chain disruptions. While Trump plans strategic meetings, the international community waits, bracing for further developments in a volatile geopolitical landscape.

