Modi at G7: A Decade-Long Return to Canada
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada for the Outreach Session at the G7 Summit. He was welcomed by Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. Modi plans to discuss significant global issues, focusing on the priorities of the Global South. This marks his first visit to Canada in ten years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Canadian counterpart Mark Carney as he touched down for the Outreach Session at the G7 Summit on Tuesday.
In his address, Modi highlighted his intent to tackle pressing global concerns with a particular emphasis on advocating for the Global South's priorities during discussions with world leaders.
This visit signifies Modi's return to Canada after a decade, underlining the importance of international dialogue and collaboration.
