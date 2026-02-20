India's AI Sphere: A Global South Convergence on Responsible Innovation

Rafael Luis Torralbas Ezpeleta, the President of the Cuban Delegation, emphasized the critical importance of responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Friday. Highlighting India's vision of social-purpose AI, he noted its significant relevance to Cuba's strategic AI goals.

Torralbas Ezpeleta, visiting India for the first time, expressed admiration for both the nation and the focus of the summit on the Global South. 'This is the first Global South-focused AI summit, and India's proposal on inclusive AI is quite relevant,' he stated, appreciating India's commitment to the cause.

In line with India's MANAV Vision, revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cuba is focusing on responsible AI deployment, particularly in healthcare and biopharmaceuticals, alongside developing skilled human resources. This collaboration underscores the importance of a human-centric AI approach and international cooperation.

