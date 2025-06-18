Court Debates Trump's Deployment Authority During LA Protests

A federal appeals court is evaluating the legality of President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles amid protests and civil unrest.

The move follows U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's ruling that Trump unlawfully activated the National Guard, a decision put on hold by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

California's lawsuit claims Trump's actions violate state sovereignty, while the administration maintains troops were safeguarding federal property. The case has sparked national debate regarding military use and state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)