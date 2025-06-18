Left Menu

Court Debates Trump's Deployment Authority During LA Protests

An appeals court examines President Trump's legal authority to deploy National Guard troops and Marines during Los Angeles protests. The legality of Trump's actions, contested by a federal judge and California Governor Gavin Newsom, raises significant debate about military use and state sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:59 IST
Court Debates Trump's Deployment Authority During LA Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court is evaluating the legality of President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles amid protests and civil unrest.

The move follows U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's ruling that Trump unlawfully activated the National Guard, a decision put on hold by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

California's lawsuit claims Trump's actions violate state sovereignty, while the administration maintains troops were safeguarding federal property. The case has sparked national debate regarding military use and state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025