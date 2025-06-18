Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Deadline Extended: Navigating U.S.-China Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to divest its U.S. assets by 90 days. This move benefits Trump's political interests while addressing national security concerns. The administration aims to ensure a safe deal formation despite political and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:06 IST
President Donald Trump has announced a further extension to the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to sell its U.S. assets. A White House statement confirmed the deadline push to mid-September in response to a mandated sale or shutdown absent significant progress.

Previously, Trump issued multiple reprieves on the congressionally mandated ban initially slated for January, with predictions of a new executive order to maintain TikTok operations, as confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The administration assures user data safety through ongoing sale negotiations.

Despite assurances of diplomatic success, political friction arises. Democratic senators challenge Trump's unilateral extensions and question their legality, exposing the complex interplay of U.S.-China trade concerns surrounding TikTok's future and Trump's political strategies ahead of elections.

