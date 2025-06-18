Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the start of crucial security and defence partnership discussions with the European Union on Wednesday. These talks coincide with efforts to finalize a significant trade agreement, which Albanese described as symbolically important. The announcement came at the G7 summit, following Albanese's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Highlighting the scope of this partnership, Albanese emphasized collaboration on defence industry, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism. Talks between ministers from both sides are expected to progress in the coming weeks, with Albanese optimistic about a swift conclusion. These negotiations mirror recent EU defence partnerships with Japan and South Korea, which the EU clarified are not military alliances.

On the trade front, Albanese expressed hope for a swiftly concluded free trade agreement with the EU, despite ongoing challenges. The discussions include Australian demands for increased sheep and beef export access to Europe. Simultaneously, Australia seeks to have U.S. tariffs lifted by leveraging its critical minerals. This comes after Albanese's meeting with U.S. trade officials, which followed the cancellation of a meeting with President Donald Trump.