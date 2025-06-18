G7 Summit Highlights: Canadian Aid, Diplomatic Divergence, and Trump's Abrupt Exit
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy leaves the G7 summit securing Canadian aid but lacking broader support amid Trump's early exit. Canada's plan for a strong joint statement on Ukraine was dropped due to U.S. resistance. Diplomatic efforts to pressure Russia and discussions on global issues like Iran-Israel tensions dominated talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy departed the Group of Seven summit with new aid from Canada but without a cohesive statement of support from members, as U.S. President Donald Trump left early to manage Middle Eastern tensions.
Canada's plan for a firm G7 position on the Ukraine conflict was shelved after U.S. opposition. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced C$2 billion in military aid for Kyiv. Zelenskiy highlighted the crisis in diplomacy urging Trump to influence an end to the war.
During closing remarks, Carney emphasized support for Trump's peace endeavors in Ukraine. The G7 leaders faced challenges in achieving a united stance on Russia, focusing instead on transnational issues like AI, critical minerals, and climate change ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
