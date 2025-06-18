Left Menu

India and Canada's Renewed Diplomatic Endeavors at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the G7 summit underscores the size and dynamism of India's economy, according to Canadian PM Mark Carney. The two leaders engaged in bilateral talks to rebuild relations after a diplomatic fallout. Both nations aim to strengthen ties based on mutual respect and trust.

The attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit illustrates the growing stature and dynamic nature of the Indian economy, as highlighted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. During the summit, Carney engaged with Modi in bilateral discussions that emphasize the need to rebuild diplomatic relations characterized by mutual respect and trust.

Carney described the meeting as foundational, marking a first step towards re-establishing diplomatic ties with India. The leaders discussed various issues including law enforcement and transnational repression, aiming to lay the groundwork for improved bilateral relationships.

As part of efforts to restore ties, both countries will move to appoint High Commissioners. The diplomatic strains date back to incidents involving pro-Khalistani elements, but Carney and Modi are committed to overcoming these challenges to unlock the potential of this international relationship.

