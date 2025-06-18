Allegations of Phone Tapping Ignite Political Tensions in Andhra Pradesh
YS Sharmila Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief, accused former chief ministers of illegally tapping her and her aides' phones. She claims Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao conspired to thwart her political ambitions. Sharmila is open to an investigation into these allegations for justice.
YS Sharmila Reddy, the Congress chief of Andhra Pradesh, publicly accused former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana of orchestrating illegal phone tapping. She alleges that her phone and those of her close associates were tapped to suppress her political and financial aspirations.
Sharmila claimed during a press conference that the former leaders Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao colluded to orchestrate these activities. She asserted that the intention behind these actions was to sabotage her political growth and to intimidate her supporters.
Despite being Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, Sharmila expressed her willingness to cooperate with any investigation regarding the allegations. She expressed confidence in her claims and is prepared to take formal legal steps to ensure a thorough inquiry into the matter.
