Health Industry Shifts: Key Updates Unveiled

Recent news in the health sector includes Surgery Partners' rejection of Bain Capital's take-private offer, Purdue Pharma's $7.4 billion opioid settlement, Kraft Heinz and General Mills' decision to eliminate artificial colors, UK parliament decriminalizing abortion, and other notable developments in health and industry regulations.

Updated: 18-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:30 IST
The health sector is witnessing pivotal shifts, as highlighted by recent developments. Surgery Partners declined Bain Capital's acquisition terms, while Purdue Pharma's $7.4 billion opioid settlement gained substantial support from U.S. states. These moves signify potential transformations in private equity deals and legal resolutions regarding opioids.

Notable corporate changes include Kraft Heinz and General Mills committing to remove artificial colors from their product lines by 2027, reflecting a broader trend towards natural ingredients in consumer goods. Meanwhile, Britain's parliament made strides towards modernizing abortion legislation, decriminalizing it and repealing laws dating back to the 19th century.

Internationally, Japan has halted imports from certain Brazilian states due to bird flu, affecting poultry trade. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines may soon revise alcohol consumption recommendations, sparking industry discussions. These events underscore a dynamic landscape in health and industry regulations worldwide.

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

