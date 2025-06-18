Left Menu

Domestic Developments: Retaliation, Reassignments, and Reforms Shape US News

A summary of current US news: The UAW president retaliated against the secretary-treasurer amid spending disputes. Kendra Wharton plans to leave the Justice Department. The LA mayor lifts a curfew after immigration raids. US defense firms pursue European partnerships, while General Mills opts to remove artificial colors from products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:31 IST
In a series of significant domestic developments, the UAW's internal discord has intensified as its president, Shawn Fain, allegedly took retaliatory measures against the union's secretary-treasurer, Margaret Mock, over financial disputes, according to a federal monitor's report. This revelation adds another layer to the ongoing union dynamics.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is set for a notable departure, with Kendra Wharton, a former Trump defense attorney, announcing her exit from her senior ethics role. Her planned departure in July continues a trend of reshuffling within President Trump's influence centers.

In Los Angeles, a curfew imposed in response to immigration raids was lifted by Mayor Karen Bass, reflecting tensions in the city's downtown area. These moves coincide with US defense firms actively seeking European partnerships amid increased military budgets triggered by the geopolitical climate, particularly in light of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

