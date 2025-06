France Expands Air Surveillance Capabilities with Global Eye Acquisition

France made headlines on Wednesday with its announcement to acquire four Global Eye aircraft. This move was revealed by Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson via a post on social media platform X, marking a significant expansion in France's air surveillance arsenal.

The Global Eye aircraft, developed by the Swedish defence group Saab, is renowned for its multi-role surveillance capabilities. This acquisition signifies a strategic enhancement of France's defense infrastructure, addressing modern surveillance needs.

This acquisition signifies France's intensified focus on enhancing its surveillance and reconnaissance operations, positioning itself strategically within the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)