Naveen Patnaik Undergoes Medical Procedure Amid Party Transitions

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, is preparing to undergo a medical procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on June 22.

As Patnaik steps back temporarily, the responsibility for managing the BJD's day-to-day affairs has been delegated to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The PAC is tasked with overseeing the party's operations during his recovery period, as outlined in an official order issued by Patnaik.

Wishing him a swift recovery, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his prayers for Patnaik's health on social media. Patnaik remains optimistic about his treatment and anticipates returning soon to continue his service to Odisha's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)