Left Menu

Czech Government Survives Bitcoin-Fueled No-Confidence Motion

The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, survived a no-confidence vote triggered by a $45 million bitcoin payment from an ex-convict. The controversy arose within the ruling coalition due to the acceptance of potentially illicit bitcoin holdings. Political consequences ensued, including the resignation of Justice Minister Pavel Blazek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 19-06-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:35 IST
Czech Government Survives Bitcoin-Fueled No-Confidence Motion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic's centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, successfully withstood a vote of no confidence on Wednesday, following a cloud of controversy over the acceptance of $45 million in bitcoin from a former convict.

The no-confidence motion, filed by the opposition party ANO, accused the government of aiding the criminal in laundering potentially illegal cryptocurrency assets. Despite two intense days of debate, the motion was defeated in the lower house, where Fiala's coalition, spearheaded by the Civic Democrats Party, holds the majority.

Justice Minister Pavel Blazek, who accepted the bitcoin payment, stepped down amid criticism. Blazek maintained his innocence, stating the payment was a percentage of bitcoins found in a wallet, returned after a court ruling. The ex-convict's motivations for the donation remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025