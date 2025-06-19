Czech Government Survives Bitcoin-Fueled No-Confidence Motion

The Czech Republic's centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, successfully withstood a vote of no confidence on Wednesday, following a cloud of controversy over the acceptance of $45 million in bitcoin from a former convict.

The no-confidence motion, filed by the opposition party ANO, accused the government of aiding the criminal in laundering potentially illegal cryptocurrency assets. Despite two intense days of debate, the motion was defeated in the lower house, where Fiala's coalition, spearheaded by the Civic Democrats Party, holds the majority.

Justice Minister Pavel Blazek, who accepted the bitcoin payment, stepped down amid criticism. Blazek maintained his innocence, stating the payment was a percentage of bitcoins found in a wallet, returned after a court ruling. The ex-convict's motivations for the donation remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)