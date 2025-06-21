Amit Shah Urges Karnataka BJP to Unite for Future Gains
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged BJP leaders in Karnataka to unify, overlooking past conflicts, during a meeting on June 20. Shah's visit aimed to address party rifts and prepare for future political opportunities. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra shared Shah's views on unity and future prospects.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized unity among Karnataka BJP leaders, calling for them to set aside past differences to seize upcoming opportunities. His visit on June 20 aimed to reconcile party rifts and strategize against the ruling Congress government.
During a meeting with key state BJP figures, including State President B Y Vijayendra, Shah encouraged the leaders to collaborate, reassuring them of favorable prospects provided they work together.
The initiative comes as the BJP faces internal criticism and strives to strengthen its position as an opposition party. Discussions also touched on potential leadership changes and party strategy.
