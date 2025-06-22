Stranded in Tehran: Urgent Plea for Pilgrims' Safe Return

Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, five Indian pilgrims from Rasra town in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district find themselves stranded in Tehran. The families of Syed Asad Ali Bakar, Syed Mohammad Muztaba Hussain, Syed Mohammad, Shama Jahan, and Syed Nazmusqib have appealed for government intervention to secure their safe return.

The group embarked on their pilgrimage to Iran after visiting Iraq on May 25. One of their companions, Masiur Rahman, managed to return to India on June 7. Currently, the stranded pilgrims are staying safely in a Tehran hotel, according to Atif, a family member.

In response to the situation, Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs, urging necessary action for the group's evacuation. The MP highlighted that disrupted air services due to the regional unrest impede any prospects of their immediate return to India.

