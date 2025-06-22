Russia Condemns US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Russia has strongly condemned the recent US airstrikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran, describing the actions as 'irresponsible' and a breach of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions.

The strikes targeted Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement criticizing the attacks and highlighted concerns over a permanent UN Security Council member conducting such operations.

Following the bombings, US President Donald Trump declared that the Iranian nuclear facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated." Russia's response underscores the growing geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)