Left Parties Condemn US Strikes on Iran: Call for Global Protest

Leftist political entities have issued a strong condemnation of recent US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the action as a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and the UN Charter.

In a unifying statement, five Left parties articulated concerns over the escalation of global tensions and destabilization of West Asia, resulting from this military maneuver. They emphasized the potential severe economic repercussions, particularly for nations such as India.

The parties called for worldwide protests and highlighted the need for abandoning pro-US and pro-Israel foreign policies, advocating instead for diplomatic resolutions to prevent further aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)