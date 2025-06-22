Operation Midnight Hammer: A Strategic Strike Shakes U.S.-Iran Relations
The United States launched 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' striking Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. This surprise mission, aimed at delaying Iran's nuclear program, encountered no resistance. U.S. officials express hope for renewed negotiations despite heightened geopolitical tensions, as the world absorbs potential Middle East conflict escalation.
In a high-stakes operation, the United States executed a surprise attack on Iran's nuclear sites dubbed 'Operation Midnight Hammer.' The mission targeted the Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan sites, significantly delaying Iran's nuclear ambitions without encountering resistance, according to the Pentagon.
While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that the strike was not aimed at regime change, Vice President JD Vance noted it provides an opportunity for renewed negotiations with Iran, given Washington's previous unsuccessful talks.
The geopolitical landscape now hangs in balance, as countries like Russia and China condemn the U.S. actions, and Iran vows potential retaliation, marking a critical juncture in U.S.-Iran relations that could influence Middle East stability.
