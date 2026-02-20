Nuclear Ambitions: Trump's Saudi Pact Sparks Global Debate

President Donald Trump has initiated a civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that notably lacks the established non-proliferation safeguards. These safeguards are deemed critical by the U.S. to ensure the kingdom does not pursue nuclear weapons development, as revealed in a document reviewed by Reuters.

The proposal for Saudi Arabia's first civil nuclear power plants comes during heightened global nuclear tensions, especially following the recent lapse of a significant arms limitation treaty between Russia and the United States. Observers are also wary of China's nuclear expansion efforts.

While some Democrats, arms control groups, and prominent Republicans have raised concerns, Trump's administration maintains the pact positions U.S. industry at the forefront, albeit raising questions about Saudi Arabia's potential uranium enrichment capabilities, sparking urgency for congressional scrutiny.

