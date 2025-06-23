U.S. Judge Grants Bail to Deported Migrant in Controversial Case

In a notable case highlighting immigration concerns, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported from the U.S. to his native El Salvador, has been ordered released on bail. The decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes comes amid Abrego's ongoing criminal trial on migrant smuggling charges.

Despite the bail decision, Abrego faces potential immigration detention, delaying his reunion with family in Maryland. His deportation, labeled an 'administrative error,' sparked criticism of former President Donald Trump's deportation policies, particularly from those emphasizing due process for all individuals within U.S. borders.

Abrego's lawyers argue his charges are a means to obscure rights violations committed during his removal. Prosecutors allege he participated in more than 100 migrant smuggling operations, though he maintains his innocence. The U.S. Supreme Court previously upheld a ruling supporting his return to the U.S., and further court proceedings are ongoing.

