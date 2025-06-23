Mixed Fortunes: By-election Results Shake Political Landscape in Four States

The Election Commission of India has declared the outcomes of the by-elections held on five critical seats spread across Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, and West Bengal. Political heavyweights such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained their strongholds. Conversely, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) faced a significant defeat, failing to retain the Nilambur assembly seat.

The by-elections took place in the Kaliganj constituency of West Bengal, the Kadi and Visavadar segments of Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, and Ludhiana West in Punjab. In Kerala, the setback for the LDF was evident as Congress' United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukath triumphed over LDF's M Swaraj with an overwhelming margin of 11,077 votes, following 19 rounds of counting.

This election was prompted by the resignation of LDF independent legislator PV Anvar, who shifted allegiance to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) post a fallout with the ruling alliance. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, TMC's Alifa Ahmed secured a dominant victory in Kaliganj by-election, surpassing opponents by a 50,049 vote margin. Punjab and Gujarat also saw key victories for AAP and BJP, indicating shifting political alliances and emerging challenges for established parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)