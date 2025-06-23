Left Menu

Mixed Fortunes: By-election Results Shake Political Landscape in Four States

In recent by-elections across Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, and West Bengal, major parties like BJP and TMC retained seats while Kerala's LDF government suffered defeat in Nilambur. Notable wins include TMC in West Bengal and AAP in Gujarat, marking shifts in political sentiments and challenges for incumbent governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:33 IST
Mixed Fortunes: By-election Results Shake Political Landscape in Four States
UDF candidate Ayadam Shoukath (left), AAP's Gopal Italia (middle) and TMC's Alifa Ahmed (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has declared the outcomes of the by-elections held on five critical seats spread across Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, and West Bengal. Political heavyweights such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained their strongholds. Conversely, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) faced a significant defeat, failing to retain the Nilambur assembly seat.

The by-elections took place in the Kaliganj constituency of West Bengal, the Kadi and Visavadar segments of Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, and Ludhiana West in Punjab. In Kerala, the setback for the LDF was evident as Congress' United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukath triumphed over LDF's M Swaraj with an overwhelming margin of 11,077 votes, following 19 rounds of counting.

This election was prompted by the resignation of LDF independent legislator PV Anvar, who shifted allegiance to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) post a fallout with the ruling alliance. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, TMC's Alifa Ahmed secured a dominant victory in Kaliganj by-election, surpassing opponents by a 50,049 vote margin. Punjab and Gujarat also saw key victories for AAP and BJP, indicating shifting political alliances and emerging challenges for established parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025