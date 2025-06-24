Left Menu

Supreme Court to Steer Clear of Virginia Felon Voting Rights Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Virginia's appeal to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a state constitutional provision imposing a lifetime voting ban on felons. The lawsuit, filed by disenfranchised Virginia residents, argues that the ban violates the 1870 Virginia Readmission Act.

The United States Supreme Court has decided not to hear Virginia's appeal seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a controversial 1869 state constitutional provision. This provision imposes a lifetime voting ban on convicted felons, positioning Virginia among the toughest states for voting restrictions.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, appealed a lower court's decision that allowed the lawsuit, led by two disenfranchised individuals with felony records, to proceed. The lawsuit, supported by the ACLU, argues that the ban violates the 1870 Virginia Readmission Act.

Originally enacted in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War, the provision has been questioned for its historical racial motivations. The plaintiffs claim the ban unjustly disenfranchises modern felons. With the lawsuit moving forward, the ACLU plans to argue the case in district court, asserting Virginia's voting ban undermines democracy.

