Funding Crisis Looms for Palestinian Aid Agency

The head of the UN's Palestinian aid agency, Philippe Lazzarini, warns of potential unprecedented service cuts to Palestinian refugees if additional funding is not secured quickly, highlighting the dire financial situation faced by the agency.

The United Nations agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees is facing a severe financial crisis. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the agency, has signaled potential unprecedented cuts to vital services if additional funding is not swiftly acquired.

Lazzarini, speaking to reporters in Berlin, explained the precarious cash flow situation, which is managed on a weekly basis. The deficit underscores the urgent need for financial support to sustain the agency's operations and support to Palestinian refugees.

The looming funding shortfall threatens essential services, prompting the agency to appeal for immediate international assistance to ensure continuity of aid and support for those in need.

