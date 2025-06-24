Japan's Historic Missile Test: A New Era in Defense

In a groundbreaking development, Japan's army conducted a missile test on its own soil for the first time, the military announced on Tuesday. This historic event took place at a firing range on the northern main island of Hokkaido.

The test involved the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile, symbolizing Japan's thrust towards enhancing military proficiency. This move is part of the nation's strategic efforts to bolster its defense systems and establish effective deterrence against perceived regional threats, notably from China.

Historically, Japan has conducted missile tests in cooperation with defense allies such as the United States and Australia. However, this latest test marks a shift towards domestic military strengthening, signaling a new direction in Japan's defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)