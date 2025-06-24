French Pension Talks Collapse: Prime Minister Bayrou Faces Political Peril

Prolonged negotiations between French trade unions and employers regarding reforms to the pension system have collapsed, placing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a vulnerable position. The failed talks prompt potential motions of no-confidence, as different political factions weigh their support for Bayrou's government.

The breakdown of the pension conclave has intensified political tensions. The hard-left France Unbowed party is calling for a confidence vote, while the Socialists remain divided on their stance. Despite these challenges, Marine Le Pen's far-right party appears willing to let the government remain, contingent on future decisions.

As the government grapples with the unpopular pension changes, which involve raising the retirement age, unions push for worker-friendly adjustments, while employers express financial concerns. Bayrou remains committed to finding new solutions, with meetings scheduled with union leaders to address the pension funding gap.

