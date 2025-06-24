Trump's Frustration Builds As Israel-Iran Ceasefire Falters

President Donald Trump has voiced his disappointment after Israel and Iran failed to uphold a ceasefire, engaging in attacks against each other shortly after the deadline to end hostilities. Trump indicated that Israel seemed ready to cease its operations, urging them to withdraw their jets.

Speaking at the White House, just before heading to a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump criticized both Israel and Iran, highlighting his displeasure over the abrupt violations. He expressed particular dissatisfaction with Israel for acting out following the deal he had helped mediate, expressing frustration over their reaction to a single failed rocket attack.

While Iran confirmed a willingness to halt its aggression if Israel did the same, ongoing exchanges continued to sour the truce. Tensions escalated as Israel accused Iran of firing missiles into its airspace, although Iran denied such actions. Following the breakdown of the ceasefire, Trump took to social media to warn Israel against further military escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)