Trump's Frustration Builds As Israel-Iran Ceasefire Falters
President Donald Trump expressed disappointment in Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire agreement, with mutual attacks continuing. Despite brokered peace efforts, tensions remained high as accusations and military actions persisted. Trump's frustration was evident as he urged Israel to halt its aggression.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has voiced his disappointment after Israel and Iran failed to uphold a ceasefire, engaging in attacks against each other shortly after the deadline to end hostilities. Trump indicated that Israel seemed ready to cease its operations, urging them to withdraw their jets.
Speaking at the White House, just before heading to a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump criticized both Israel and Iran, highlighting his displeasure over the abrupt violations. He expressed particular dissatisfaction with Israel for acting out following the deal he had helped mediate, expressing frustration over their reaction to a single failed rocket attack.
While Iran confirmed a willingness to halt its aggression if Israel did the same, ongoing exchanges continued to sour the truce. Tensions escalated as Israel accused Iran of firing missiles into its airspace, although Iran denied such actions. Following the breakdown of the ceasefire, Trump took to social media to warn Israel against further military escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Israel
- Iran
- ceasefire
- violations
- White House
- airstrikes
- hostilities
- NATO summit
- Truth Social
ALSO READ
Bessent's Surprise Candidacy: White House Denies Fed Chair Gossip
Largest Russian Airstrikes on Kyiv Signal Escalated Tensions
Apple Faces Hefty Fines Over Alleged LGBT Propaganda Violations
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemeni Ports
Tensions in the Baltic: Finland Confronts Russia Over Airspace Violations