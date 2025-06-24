BJP and Congress Clash Over Alleged Maharashtra Election Irregularities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp critique against the Congress, focusing on Rahul Gandhi, following his recent assertions of alleged irregular activities in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. According to Gandhi, the issues are not mere technical faults but indicative of 'vote theft,' prompting his demand for the release of digital voter rolls and CCTV footage.

Rahul Gandhi shared reports highlighting a significant surge of new voters in the Nagpur South West constituency, traditionally a BJP stronghold. In a defensive move, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari labeled both the Congress and Gandhi as 'anti-democracy' and reminiscent of 'pro-Emergency' actions.

The Election Commission responded formally to Gandhi, affirming that all elections are conducted according to strict legislative norms, offering to engage with Gandhi for any unresolved concerns raised in his article regarding the 2024 assembly polls.

