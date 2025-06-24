Congress Tensions Rise as Tharoor's Praise for Modi Sparks Controversy
Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticized Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Modi. Muraleedharan expressed disgust over the comments, highlighting internal party tensions amidst elections. Tharoor's remarks were made during a period of Congress critiquing BJP's foreign policy, sparking debate about disciplinary measures against him.
In a significant development from Kerala, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan openly criticized Shashi Tharoor, a fellow party member, for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Muraleedharan described Tharoor's comments as 'quite disgusting' and questioned the appropriateness of lauding a political rival, especially during election season.
Tharoor's remarks came amidst Congress's ongoing critique of the BJP-led central government's foreign policy. He praised Modi's 'energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage' as pivotal for India's global image, drawing ire from party colleagues. Muraleedharan also addressed Tharoor's comments regarding the Nilambur bypoll, dismissing their impact and calling them 'unfortunate.'
As internal party dynamics simmer, Muraleedharan emphasized moving forward without giving importance to Tharoor's remarks. Whether disciplinary action is warranted remains undecided by the party's high command. Tharoor reaffirmed his commitment to Congress values, despite some differences with leadership.
