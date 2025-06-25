Trump Urges Netanyahu Towards Diplomacy After US Strikes Iran

In a significant move post-US strikes on Iran, President Donald Trump counseled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against anticipating further American military offensives.

After Sunday's targeted attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites, Trump emphasized to Netanyahu the necessity of shifting focus towards diplomatic negotiations to cease hostilities.

According to a senior White House official, who wished to remain anonymous, Trump perceived the strikes as having mitigated imminent threats from Iran, with Netanyahu understanding the US's intention to avoid deeper military entanglement.

(With inputs from agencies.)