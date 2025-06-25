Left Menu

Trump Urges Netanyahu Towards Diplomacy After US Strikes Iran

Following US strikes on Iranian sites, President Trump told Israeli PM Netanyahu not to expect further military action, urging a shift to diplomacy. The US views the immediate threat from Iran as neutralized. Netanyahu accepts the need to avoid further military involvement, a White House official stated.

Updated: 25-06-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:15 IST
Trump Urges Netanyahu Towards Diplomacy After US Strikes Iran
In a significant move post-US strikes on Iran, President Donald Trump counseled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against anticipating further American military offensives.

After Sunday's targeted attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites, Trump emphasized to Netanyahu the necessity of shifting focus towards diplomatic negotiations to cease hostilities.

According to a senior White House official, who wished to remain anonymous, Trump perceived the strikes as having mitigated imminent threats from Iran, with Netanyahu understanding the US's intention to avoid deeper military entanglement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

