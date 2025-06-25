US Intelligence Disputes Trump's Claims on Iran Strike
A US intelligence report from the Defense Intelligence Agency indicates that Iran’s nuclear program was only setback a few months by US strikes, contrary to President Trump's claims of complete destruction. The White House disputes this assessment, calling it an attempt to undermine the president.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
An early intelligence report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have only temporarily set back the program, contradicting claims by President Donald Trump.
The report, shared by anonymous sources, challenges assertions by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities following US air strikes.
Despite the report's findings, the White House dismissed the assessment as inaccurate, defending the strike's effectiveness and criticizing the leak as an effort to diminish the President's achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- intelligence
- nuclear
- strike
- Trump
- Defense
- target
- report
- assessment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump has authorised the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, US officials say, reports AP.
Tensions Flare as Trump Deploys Troops in LA Amid Protests
Escalation in Hodeidah: Israeli Strikes Reported
Indian Students at Harvard: Navigating Uncertainty Amid Trump Era Policies
Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Strikes Yemen's Hodeida Port