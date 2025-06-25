US Intelligence Disputes Trump's Claims on Iran Strike

An early intelligence report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have only temporarily set back the program, contradicting claims by President Donald Trump.

The report, shared by anonymous sources, challenges assertions by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities following US air strikes.

Despite the report's findings, the White House dismissed the assessment as inaccurate, defending the strike's effectiveness and criticizing the leak as an effort to diminish the President's achievements.

