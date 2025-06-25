Left Menu

US Intelligence Disputes Trump's Claims on Iran Strike

A US intelligence report from the Defense Intelligence Agency indicates that Iran’s nuclear program was only setback a few months by US strikes, contrary to President Trump's claims of complete destruction. The White House disputes this assessment, calling it an attempt to undermine the president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST
US Intelligence Disputes Trump's Claims on Iran Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An early intelligence report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have only temporarily set back the program, contradicting claims by President Donald Trump.

The report, shared by anonymous sources, challenges assertions by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities following US air strikes.

Despite the report's findings, the White House dismissed the assessment as inaccurate, defending the strike's effectiveness and criticizing the leak as an effort to diminish the President's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025