Debating the Impact: U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Program

An initial U.S. intelligence assessment reveals that weekend airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites may have delayed its program by mere months, three anonymous sources told Reuters. This contradicts President Trump's administration, which had claimed total elimination of Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The Defense Intelligence Agency's report, however, clashes with statements from high-ranking officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who declared that the strikes had obliterated Iran's nuclear endeavors. The White House, standing by the President's statement, dismissed the report's conclusions as incorrect.

Analysts and officials predict further evaluations will offer a clearer understanding of the strikes' effectiveness in the coming days and weeks. Meanwhile, disagreements persist over the actual impact of the strikes, with varied interpretations from different U.S. intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)