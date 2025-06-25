NATO Summit: Allies Rally Behind Record Defense Spending Amid Trump’s Mixed Signals

At a pivotal summit in The Hague, NATO leaders are poised to endorse a significant increase in defense spending, aiming for 5% of GDP, responding to U.S. President Trump's demands and addressing European security concerns over Russia.

The summit, orchestrated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, occurs amidst geopolitical tensions, including U.S. actions against Iran, which could overshadow proceedings. Trump's ambivalence about NATO's Article 5 clause, citing his intention to clarify its definition, adds uncertainty.

While all NATO members support the new spending target, Spain remains unconvinced, arguing its current contributions suffice, a stance challenged by Rutte. Despite tensions, diplomatic maneuvers aim to secure a seamless summit and solidify NATO's defense commitment.

