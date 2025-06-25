Left Menu

NATO Summit: Allies Rally Behind Record Defense Spending Amid Trump’s Mixed Signals

NATO leaders convene in The Hague to consider President Trump's urgings for increased military spending, proposing a new target of 5% of GDP. While allies seek a solid commitment from Trump, differing views exist within the alliance, notably with Spain's opposition to the new target.

Updated: 25-06-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 04:26 IST
At a pivotal summit in The Hague, NATO leaders are poised to endorse a significant increase in defense spending, aiming for 5% of GDP, responding to U.S. President Trump's demands and addressing European security concerns over Russia.

The summit, orchestrated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, occurs amidst geopolitical tensions, including U.S. actions against Iran, which could overshadow proceedings. Trump's ambivalence about NATO's Article 5 clause, citing his intention to clarify its definition, adds uncertainty.

While all NATO members support the new spending target, Spain remains unconvinced, arguing its current contributions suffice, a stance challenged by Rutte. Despite tensions, diplomatic maneuvers aim to secure a seamless summit and solidify NATO's defense commitment.

