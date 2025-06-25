Left Menu

Diplomatic Triumph: Iran Set Back by U.S. Strikes, Says Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Iran's progress towards a nuclear weapon significantly hindered after a U.S. strike on Tehran's nuclear facilities. Despite reports suggesting only a short-term setback, Rubio emphasized the substantial damage inflicted. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel seems to be holding post-conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:12 IST
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran is "much further away from a nuclear weapon" following a recent U.S. strike on Tehran's nuclear infrastructure. His remarks came during the NATO summit, despite assessments alleging the impact may last just months.

Rubio, dismissing reports as "false," emphasized the comprehensive damage inflicted on Iran's nuclear capabilities. In contrast, President Trump and the White House denied the less optimistic intelligence assessment.

Meanwhile, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel appears to be stable after significant hostilities, including Israel's air campaign and Iran's missile retaliation. This truce follows a fraught period involving both nations' military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

