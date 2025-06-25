Diplomatic Triumph: Iran Set Back by U.S. Strikes, Says Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran is "much further away from a nuclear weapon" following a recent U.S. strike on Tehran's nuclear infrastructure. His remarks came during the NATO summit, despite assessments alleging the impact may last just months.

Rubio, dismissing reports as "false," emphasized the comprehensive damage inflicted on Iran's nuclear capabilities. In contrast, President Trump and the White House denied the less optimistic intelligence assessment.

Meanwhile, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel appears to be stable after significant hostilities, including Israel's air campaign and Iran's missile retaliation. This truce follows a fraught period involving both nations' military engagements.

