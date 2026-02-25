Left Menu

Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel to strengthen bilateral ties amid regional tensions. Both leaders emphasized their countries' zero-tolerance policy against terrorism while discussing potential partnerships in defense and AI. Modi's visit coincides with increasing U.S. military presence near Iran due to nuclear tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:01 IST
Modi

On Wednesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel for a pivotal two-day visit aimed at bolstering relations between the two nations amidst mounting regional tensions.

Both nations have long shared a united front against terrorism, with Modi echoing Israel's zero-tolerance approach in an address to the Knesset.

As the U.S. escalates its military presence near Iran over nuclear concerns, Modi's visit also underscores potential strategic partnerships in defense and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

