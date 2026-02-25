Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel to strengthen bilateral ties amid regional tensions. Both leaders emphasized their countries' zero-tolerance policy against terrorism while discussing potential partnerships in defense and AI. Modi's visit coincides with increasing U.S. military presence near Iran due to nuclear tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:01 IST
On Wednesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel for a pivotal two-day visit aimed at bolstering relations between the two nations amidst mounting regional tensions.
Both nations have long shared a united front against terrorism, with Modi echoing Israel's zero-tolerance approach in an address to the Knesset.
As the U.S. escalates its military presence near Iran over nuclear concerns, Modi's visit also underscores potential strategic partnerships in defense and artificial intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements
Canada's Call for AI Accountability: The OpenAI Controversy
Health Glitch: Students Fall Ill During Anti-Filariasis Campaign
The Woman Behind the Curtain: How Sumathi Convinced Maoists to Choose Peace
BMC's Mega Mumbai Makeover: A Controversial Financial Leap