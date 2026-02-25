Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

On Wednesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel for a pivotal two-day visit aimed at bolstering relations between the two nations amidst mounting regional tensions.

Both nations have long shared a united front against terrorism, with Modi echoing Israel's zero-tolerance approach in an address to the Knesset.

As the U.S. escalates its military presence near Iran over nuclear concerns, Modi's visit also underscores potential strategic partnerships in defense and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)