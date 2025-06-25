Left Menu

Court Dismisses Desperate Claims of Bogus Voting in Maharashtra Polls

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition alleging bogus votes in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, stating it lacked authentic information. The court criticized the claims of voter fraud via electronic voting machines as farcical. The plea sought a return to traditional ballot papers, citing unverified misconduct allegations.

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition claiming fraudulent voting activities during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. The court labeled the petition as based on 'farcical claims' made out of desperation.

A bench comprising Justice G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor expressed skepticism over petitioner Chetan Ahire's lack of valid data to support his allegations. Ahire, who did not contest the elections, claimed to act in public interest but failed to provide evidence.

The court stated that the petition, filed without substantive cause, challenged the validity of electronic voting machines, calling for a return to paper ballots, a request undermined by the Supreme Court's endorsement of EVMs' legality.

