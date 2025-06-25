In a move signaling diplomatic recalibration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed optimism about the resumption of the Russia-India-China (RIC) trialogue. Lavrov pointed to recent developments indicating improved relations between New Delhi and Beijing, hinting at the possibility of the troika's revival.

The RIC discussions have been on hold since the military standoff at Galwan Valley in 2020, a setback that significantly strained Sino-Indian ties. At the 'Primakov Readings', Lavrov underscored the strategic significance of India's relationship with Russia, drawing on the historical framework initiated by former Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov.

With tensions reportedly alleviating and the disengagement in eastern Ladakh progressing, Lavrov stressed the stability brought by Russia-China relations, considering the vast Eurasian region they encompass. As the geopolitical climate shifts, the RIC trialogue appears poised for a hopeful resurgence.

